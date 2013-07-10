Edward Snowden Files Reveal Obama is Reptilian

by

Snowden Asylum in Venezuela Reveals UFO Documents

The internet is buzzing with the story that Edward Snowden has been granted asylum in Venezuala and now that he is safe, has released files showing a deep connection with the US government and aliens.

According to one source that claims to have interviewed Snowden the President has daily updates on the UFO activity:

“The president receives daily briefings about their activities. Analysts believe their technology to be so far advanced that we stand little chance of survival in any potential war. The general sentiment is that we are but ants from their perspective, so there is little chance they would empathize or attempt to communicate with us, and the current contingency plan is to detonate nuclear weapons in deep caverns to ‘sting’ the foe we have no hope of destroying in hopes it would discourage further attacks.”

Do You Believe that Obama is a Reptilian?

What is the next fantastic revelation that Snowden will drop on us? Secret files that finally reveal that Obama is truly a Reptilian that has been put in power to achieve some long and elaborate goal? 12,500,000 Americans already believe that Obama and the others in control of the country are Reptilians.

This would seem to make no sense if the rest of the government is keeping tabs on aliens in the Earth’s crust.

“Because ballistic missile tracking systems and deep-sea sonar are kept as state secrets, scientists don’t have access to data about these objects. However, most of the contractors at DARPA are sure that there is a species more intelligent than Homo sapiens living in the mantle of the Earth. It makes sense, if you think about it, because that is the only place where conditions have been more or less stable for billions of years.”

“Extremophiles may live at different temperatures than us, but they have been able to thrive and develop intelligence at a seemingly accelerated rate. That’s not true, because they’ve simply evolved at the same rate, but without many of the vicissitudes which set back surface life . ”

Could the aliens they be monitoring actually be entities allied with human kind and fighting a resistance battle against an enemy that has in truth already won? Could it be the reason that the government doesn’t care about UFOs is that they are in charge and those are those ships with fleets of Greys doing genetic manipulation on the world’s populace at will with the blessings of our Reptilian leaders? –> Fighting Back Against the Reptilians

How Much of What We Know is True?

I will be honest, I don’t believe a word that is written in this article. It was started because this week an article about Snowden leaking UFO files claiming that the American government is keeping tabs on secret alien bases in the Earth’s crust. The article originated as far as I can tell on a bogus news site that is full of articles claiming things like “Selene Gomez Dead at 19” or “Snowden Granted Sainthood“.

This article is a bit of a rant on UFO and conspiracy believers that don’t take a second to think before they rage and start reposting things! Do some reading people, check your sources and then repost what looks to come from reputable sources.

There are conspiracies out there, Aliens and UFOs are real, and the strangeness has no bounds. But we need to keep that separate from the fanciful imaginings of people link baiting to get traffic to their site!

