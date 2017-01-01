Newest Paranormal Articles
Antarctica “Guardians” Retaliate Against America For Interference In Antarctica
Did John Kerry Get Rebuked By Aliens In Antarctica? One of the hottest stories going around the web right now is that John Kerry’s recent trip to Antarctica was actually a clandestine trip to meet with the “guardians” there, but was told to leave on no uncertain terms. The oldest iteration of this “news” event […]
Tiny Alien Skull Found In Peru
Is A Skull Found In Peru Proof Of Ancient Aliens Researchers are claiming that they have discovered and alien skull in a tomb in Peru. Is this proof of ancient aliens and of a star child? Researchers claim that this is an alien skull and that it was found in a tomb in Peru. The […]
Woman Sees Alien In Video Chat
Did A Woman Catch An Alien On Her Webcam? A woman was doing a video chat with her friend when they noticed in the background, a strange alien looking figure. Now they are looking for answers. The event took place in June of 2016 near Ellensburg, WA and was reported to MUFON. It is now case […]
Bigfoot Kills Herd Of Cattle
Would A Bigfoot Kill Cattle? The question really is if not a Bigfoot, what could kill a whole herd of cattle and then would have dragged them into a ravine? Do Bigfoot kill cattle? That is the question that Redditor Sand_Dargon had to deal with on his return from an otherwise routine camping trip. What follows […]
Yowie Pulls Camper From His Tent
I sleep pretty soundly, but I’m pretty sure I’d wake up if an Australian Bigfoot pulled me from my tent. The following account of an Australian Bigfoot, or Yowie, pulling a camper from their tent and then checking them out. Pretty sure that would be enough to wake me up under any circumstances. Craig R., […]
Evidence of Big Foot Around Salem, MO
Bigfoot Around Salem, MO And The Ozarks This morning I was catching up on the latest in the paranormal world and ran across this excellent article about Bigfoot in Salem and the Ozarks by TheSalemNewsOnline.com and thought I’d share it with you. The reality is that there is evidence of different groups of Bigfoot living all […]
Black Eyed Kids Give Man Cancer
Bad Things Happen If You Let Black Eyed Kids Into Your House What exactly happens if you let Black Eyed Kids into your house? There is no hard evidence, only a handful of unverifiable reports. This story about a couple letting Black Eyed Children into their house in 2015 and the resulting calamity is making […]
White Eyed Kids
Reports Of White Eyed Kids Filter In With Reports Of Black Eyed Kids You may be familiar with “Black Eyed Children” or “Black Eyed Kids” (BEK), how they operate and the results of encounters with them. But there is a phenomenon that is being reported along with them and that is encounters with “White Eyed Kids”. […]
Black Eyed Kids Terrorize Hiker In Michigan
BEK Encounter In A Deserted Campground Here is a Black Eyed Kid Story that I thought you would enjoy. I found this one particularly interesting because most BEK encounters are in urban areas. This time the victim was a lone man camping in an otherwise deserted campground. Makes you wonder if any of Paulide’s Missing […]
Photo of Orb UFO Over Proctor Lake
Have You Seen Orbs Floating Over Proctor Lake? Reading through a thread on creepy things people have seen while camping on Reddit, I found this report of UFOs floating over Proctor Lake in Texas. The poster caught this image when he was out doing astrophotography. Of all hobbies, I think this one would be a good […]