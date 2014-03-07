BEK Encounter In The Night

by

Black Eyed Kid Near Miss

This report of a Black Eyed Kid was sent in by one of our readers that identified himself as Justin

It was about 5 years ago in my senior year of high school. It was a cold winter night in the middle of February. I had gone to go grab some fast food and was on my way back home. My mom and I lived in a gated community at the time, so as I was turning in I spotted this fairly attractive girl. I swiped my key-card on the box to open the gate, and I turned around to get another glimpse of this girl. If I remember correctly, she was wearing a hoodie and jeans. She appeared a little excited as a turned around to take another glimpse of her. She was about 5 feet away from my truck and kept getting a little closer. By the time she got about a foot or two towards my face, I saw her jet black eyes and a feeling of terror that’s absolutely indescribable swept over my body. I immediately floored the gas pedal and got away from this girl. Thankfully the gate had enough time to open for me to fly through it



or I just maybe have ran over it. I still felt frightened by the feeling she gave me for a good 30 minutes. I even struggled to unlock the door to get in the house due to me trembling in fear. I sat down in the house and ate my food while trying to calm down that night.

Could this have just been a kid with blackout lenses, but that sense of terror is a trademark trait of a run in with a BEK. Was he just lucky and managed to get through the gate before she could start trying to talk her way in? In any event I’m glad he got away. One thing is for sure, Justin is sure he had a near miss with a Black Eyed Kid.

I know some people think these stories are all a tale. Mine are NOT! I really saw every bit of this with my own two eyes. Thanks for reading!

