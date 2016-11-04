by

Several Types of Shadow People

A good bit of confusion exists over just what a shadow person is and how to define them. It is obvious that there are several types of shadow people all with different sources and motives.

Shadow people are a pariah to our darkest fears. Anyone can imagine waking in the middle of the night only to see in their sleepy haze, a shape standing in the dark doorway to their room. A shape that is darker than the surrounding night. A shape that seems malevolent, standing and watching you as you sleep.

You can imagine the thoughts that would go through your head. What is it? Where did it come from? What does it want? How long has it been there?

In this article we will look at some basic information that is common to all shadow people and then break things down into some possible classes of shadow people that people may encounter.

Basic Definition Of Shadow People

Before we delve into the types of shadow people, we should go over the commonalities of the entities that fall under the category of shadow people. Some common features of shadow people are:

A shape that is generally male in appearance

They are aware of us and react to our ob serving them

The typical shadow person is tall, ranging from about 6′ to 7′

Very often they seem to be wrapped in a cloak or large old fashioned cloak

Hats are not uncommon

Their appearance has depth to it, unlike a shadow cast on a wall that is flat

Quite typically they have no visible eyes, but some will have glowing red eyes

Shadow people are rarely reported to have spoken or tried to communicate

Physical objects seem to not matter to them and they can walk through walls

Can have a demonic shape and demeanor

This list encompasses the bulk of the entities that fall under the very broad heading of Shadow People.

Shadow People Motivations

Because the classification of Shadow People is so large, their motivations are fairly wide ranging. Often times the apparent motivation of shadow people is tied to their source.

Lurking Shadow People

Generally found in homes and very often around bedrooms, the classic shadow people tend to be lurking. They will stand in door ways or corners and just watch their victims. These types of shadow entities don’t generally seem to have any intent, they are just there observing. Sometimes they will wander a location, following people, or stalking them. Quite often they flee at being noticed, vanishing around corners or simply by going through a solid wall.

Typically these are the classic human shaped shadows, sometimes with a hat and often times with a cloak or large coat. Less common is a vague figure, more like a human with a cloth over them sort of shape.

Encounters with this class of shadow people typically install a sense of dread or foreboding. Whether this is just part of our instinctive reaction to seeing something dark in the night, or if they actually exude a sense of fear around them is open for debate. Some seem to just be observing us with unspoken intent.

This class of Shadow People seem primarily to be attached to an individual and have been known to follow people from one location to the next.

Caution should be used though with any of these entities, as a neutral in intent shadow person may actually be a hostile one waiting for an opening.

Dangerous or Aggressive Shadow People

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that some shadow people fitting the classic description are in fact malevolent. This is why I think all shadow entities should be treated with a high level of caution. Even if a shadow person is not initially hostile, it may just be a ploy. Considering that we are dealing with entities that may have a much different perception of time than we do, they are very capable of waiting for humans to break down or have a weak moment, giving them an opportunity to act on us.

If you experience a persistent shadow person, use a significant level of caution!

Visitors And Transient Shadow People

There seem to be a class of shadow people that are less interested in what we are doing but have their own agenda. They are seen typically going from one place to another, and seem not particularly interested in the goings on of those that observe them.

Of all the types of Shadow People, these are the least understood as they do not linger and interact with us.

Shadow Figures As Omens

Some sightings of shadow people appear to be omens or portents of something bad happening, much like the the legends of seeing a Barghest (Hell Hound) is a portent of death.

Similarly to the lurking type Shadow People, these entities are generally associated with just one person and are a more transitory occurrence, stopping after the event or tragedy has taken place.

Haunting Shadow Figures

The last main class of Shadow People are those tied to a location and seem to haunt only that area. Several types of shadow people make up this large group and their motivations vary considerably depending on the type of Shadow Person. In general though, those that haunt a location tend to be more malevolent and dangerous to encounter. They are less likely to flee when spotted and may actually choose to attack instead.

In my estimation, the least malevolent of this class are simply spirits that are negative in nature. At the extreme other end of the spectrum are the worst of the Shadow People, the demonic shadow creatures. What they want is usually to express their emotions on us. For weaker ones, that could be scratches and sick feelings. Stronger entities, are capable of full on possessions, throwing objects or shoving people.

If you decide to investigate an area with a known, repeating shadow entity, please use extreme caution.

4 Main Types Of Shadow People

Now that we have explored their motivations and where you may encounter them, we need to talk about the main types of shadow people. There seems to be some relationship to the shape or form that a shadow person has to where they are found and what their intent is.

Human Shaped Shadow People

These make up the bulk of the Shadow People sightings, and include the typical cloaked figure and shadow people wearing hats. These can come in a variety of combinations. Obviously what these shadow people are is pure speculation at this point in time.

The persistent shadow people of the lurking variety don’t generally seem to be purely evil in intent, and almost seem more interested in us or at least in feeding off our energy. Others are simply negative manifestations of spirits. Almost universally though, they are a sign of something negative.

Black Mass Shadow People

Less human in form, but still of that general size and the black mass type of shadow people give the impression of being a human figure but more fuzzy or blurred. They can change in shape, forming more of a cloud, but the impression is always that an entity it there.

It is my assertion that many of these black mass Shadow People are former negative spirits that have begun growing in power and are losing their human identity. As they absorb more and more negative emotion their sense of being human and who they are fades and becomes distorted. In the end, the become a form of the following type of shadow people, demonic.

Demonic Shadow People With Red Eyes

Definitely the most dangerous of the types of Shadow People, demonic shadows should be avoided at all costs. Among Shadow People, these are one of the few types that you can sometimes see the eyes of. Many accounts of them talk of glowing red eyes, which is a particularly bad sign.

Demonic forms vary widely, but usually retain a humanoid shape, but are often exaggerated in height, have wings or horns or elongated fingers. They do not give the impression of being a normal ghost or sentient entity.

Luckily these demonic Shadow People are typically tied to one location

Other Forms Of Shadow People

There are yet more forms that fall into the Shadow People categories. One that is more common is the Old Hag shadow person. Other less common reports are of shadow people that are non-human, but seem more alien than demonic in nature. Of course there are also other shadow entities, such as dogs.

In fact, there is likely a class of shadow people that actually are aliens, but simply present to us a shadowy forms as they interact with us.

Final Thoughts On Shadow People

Obviously all Shadow People are nothing to take lightly. They can appear for what seems like no reason and start meddling with our lives in less than pleasant ways.

If you are experiencing one that you cannot get rid of, I would highly suggest contacting a professional and enlisting their assistance in ridding yourself of these entities if at all possible.

The site Psychic Universe has a few suggestions on dealing with Shadow People and protecting yourself from them.

Have You Encountered Shadow People?

Have you had are are you encountering shadow people? If so, please write in and let us know about it. We would love to share your experience with the world so that others will know that they aren’t alone in their encounters and so we can get a better grip on what these shadow people want.

