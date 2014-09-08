Is Susan Powell Haunting Her Former Home?

by

Would You Live In A Murdered Woman’s Home?

For Joanna Aeosana, the answer to the question of if she would live in a murdered woman’s home is clear. She wouldn’t!

Recently Joanna Aeosana moved her family into a home that she thought was perfect in West Valley City, but things started happening. She hears voices, strange noises and the garage door opens and closes on its own. The final straw was when she found her son talking to someone she couldn’t see on the swing. It was time to move.

“I hear people crying when I’m showering,” she told KUTV.

Her 1-year-old son was seen talking to an empty swing, telling it, “go away. Leave me alone.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QG6JBHQYpxM

Now, she and her family have fled the home despite the leasing company’s refusal to let them out of the lease.

“I believe they should of, they should have told me,” Aoesana told the local station. “I just don’t want to be in there.”

For my part, I have always wondered why people stay in homes that are clearly haunted, particularly when the hauntings are malicious.

The Ghost Of Susan Powell

If you aren’t familiar with the case, in 2009, Susan Cox Powell, 28, went unexplainably missing from the home and was never seen again.

Her husband Josh Powell, who was the only person of interest in her disappearance fled for Washington state.

Eventually Josh killed himself and their two sons in dramatic fashion by blowing up the home they were living in with them inside.

This much emotion and pain seems to me to be the perfect catalyst for Susan to start haunting her former home.

Would You Stay In Susan Powell’s Home?

With the evidence mounting that someone is haunting Susan Powell’s former residence, would you stay the night? Chime in below with your thoughts on who you think might be haunting her home, why and if you would continue to live there with the strange happenings that are going on!

