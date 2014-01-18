Snowden Says USA Controlled By Tall White Aliens and Nazis

by

More Leaked Files Reveal Shocking Revelations

On January 14, 2014 I caught the Coast to Coast AM show discussion the revelations that the USA may be controlled by tall white aliens and Nazis. This piqued my curiosity so I have been doing some digging. As usual, it looks like the UFO rumor mill is getting gamed again.

At first I was thinking that the last article I wrote about Snowden revealing that Obama is really a reptilian alien. But then I started doing some digging. I was sad honestly because I love the idea that Nazis built a base in Antarctica with the help of aliens and have been pulling the strings of the world from behind the scenes ever since.

There is at least some evidence that the Nazis had recovered alien craft and were reverse engineering craft from them and that they had been setting up a base in Antarctica. But alas, it is not to be.

Apparently all the more real news organizations picked the story up from Farsnews.com who had copied the “news” report Snowden Documents Proving “US-Alien-Hitler” Link Stuns Russia from the site WhatDoesItMean.com. This is by no means a reputable site and seems to have created the article from pieces of older news articles including an interview with former Canadian Defense Minister Paul Hellyer who claims that there are about 80 different alien races all playing around on our little blue spheroid.

So We Are Played Again

So it looks like the faux news sites are muddying the actual UFO research waters with their sham news articles. By no means am I a non-believer. I consider myself to be a skeptical believer, primarily because so much of what we get fed is junk or hoaxes. I encourage you to watch all the major headlines carefully and take what they say with a grain of salt until you verify where the news came from and if it is credible.

Comments

comments