Is This Proof Of Life After Death?

This story has been making the rounds on the paranormal websites lately and I wanted to share it, as well as add to it a slight bit. Here is the story of the three year old that perfectly recalled his past life, who killed him and where he was buried.

A 3-year-old boy in the Golan Heights region near the border of Syria and Israel said he was murdered with an axe in his previous life. He showed village elders where the murderer buried his body, and sure enough they found a man’s skeleton there. He also showed the elders where the murder weapon was found, and upon digging, they did indeed found an axe there. In his book, “Children Who Have Lived Before: Reincarnation Today,” German therapist Trutz Hardo tells this boy’s story, along with other stories of children who seem to remember their past lives with verified accuracy. The boy’s story was witnessed by Dr. Eli Lasch, who is best known for developing the medical system in Gaza as part of an Israeli government operation in the 1960s. Dr. Lasch, who died in 2009, had recounted these astounding events to Hardo. The boy was of the Druze ethnic group, and in his culture the existence of reincarnation is accepted as fact. His story nonetheless had the power to surprise his community. He was born with a long, red birthmark on his head. The Druse believe, as some other cultures do, that birthmarks are related to past-life deaths. When the boy was old enough to talk, he told his family he had been killed by a blow to the head with an axe. It is customary for elders to take a child at the age of 3 to the home of his previous life if he remembers it. The boy knew the village he was from, so they went there. When they arrived in the village, the boy remembered the name he had in his past life. A village local said the man the boy claimed to be the reincarnation of had gone missing four years earlier. His friends and family thought he may have strayed into hostile territory nearby as sometimes happens. The boy also remembered the full name of his killer. When he confronted this man, the alleged killer’s face turned white, Lasch told Hardo, but he did not admit to murder. The boy then said he could take the elders to where the body was buried. In that very spot, they found a man’s skeleton with a wound to the head that corresponded to the boy’s birthmark. They also found the axe, the murder weapon. Faced with this evidence, the murderer admitted to the crime. Dr. Lasch, the only non-Druze, was present through this whole process.

To read more of Hardo’s stories, read his book, “Children Who Have Lived Before.”

Many Examples Of Children Recalling Past Lives

The phenomenon of children remembering past lives is not really that uncommon, though it is significantly disturbing. There is a one thread on Reddit regarding things kids say and it is huge, with thousands of comments, some of which are definitely indicative of remembering past lives. Here are a couple of examples.

I feel a little weird writing this because I don’t think past life experiences are “creepy”…but probably because i was the fucking creepiest kid on earth. From the time i could speak (early- i was reading books when i was three and was born fighting to communicate) to the time I was about six, I talked about things that I couldn’t possibly know about or have experienced. The earliest was when I was about 2. I would wake up the entire household several times a week screaming “I AM BURNING! MY LEGS ARE ON FIRE! WHY AREN’T YOU HELPING ME? WHY WONT YOU HELP ME?” my mom would come into my room and I would be bolt upright in bed, arms waving and legs frozen, eyes wide and obviously hysterical. There was nothing she could do to wake me up, but after a few minutes I’d curl up again peacefully. When I was about four, in my mom’s walk in closet, I picked up an antique dress she had just purchased. She wasn’t facing me, but she heard me ask, “Mommy…do you remember when I wore this dress?” She laughed and began to correct me (it’s only been in the house a few days and it’s special, there’s no way…) before she turned around and realized that, once again, at this time old hat, i was completely entranced. I said, “No, mommy. I wore this when I sang in Spain, in the choir. You remember, you were there. You were in the fourth row with [your friend].” This was the most typical kind of thing. By the time it started to fade out in kindergarten/first grade, it was less freaky, but still weird, ie my mom asking me what I had learned in Kindergarten and me explaining to her how many tonal languages there are and how they are different from one another- I am not of any race related to tonal languages and have no idea what I could have said to her- but apparently she looked it up and I was spot on. I remember none of this. Love, the freaky kid. – dezilla When my daughter was three, one day she said to me, “Don’t you remember, Mommy? Before, when you were the daughter and I was the mother, they came and chopped all our heads off. Chop, chop, chop, chop, chop! The whole village.” She made vicious chopping motions every time she said the word, chop. I was so taken aback all I could think of to say was, “Fortunately sweetheart, I don’t remember the head chopping.” Her response was, “Well it happened and I remember it really well.” – joysprite

If you stop and analyze the stories, they all seem to suddenly stop around age 10. The children seem to be able incredible details of past lives and the people they are related to now as well as then. If we are taking this as evidence of reincarnation not only do we switch genders, but we tend to reincarnate in family clusters.

One very interesting idea is that these memories of past lives may rear their heads as a psychological disorder. Some children display a gender identity problem, typically acting as the other gender, a preference for the other gender’s clothes and so on. The majority of these cases resolve themselves by age 10. I am wondering if this is not a psychological issue, but just the echos of the past life imprinting upon the current one. What do you think?

