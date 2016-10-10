by

Is This Some Creatures Antenna?

The video channel CryptoWatch posted a video that is comprised of three still images taken by a trailcam. What is captured in these images is definitely open to debate.

The video shows the three frames in sequence and whatever this is does move in the frames just slightly.

Obviously whatever it is is close enough to the camera to get washed out by the flash, but big enough to trigger it. If it is just an antenna, what creature has an antenna with a loop like that at the end ?









Take a look at the video then post your comments below on what you think this is.

