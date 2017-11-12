Can Science Prove That Bigfoot Exists?
The movie Discovering Bigfoot, released in October of 2017, is the work of Bigfoot researcher Todd Standing and chronicles some of his encounters with Bigfoot, as well as his taking two well known other research scientists out to his secret spots deep into the woods to find proof that Bigfoot exists. As soon as I see it come available I new I wanted to review Discovering Bigfoot.
There are lots of people running around the woods (and other places) looking for Bigfoot. Most spend only a relatively small time in any one area and get limited results. Standing has taken a different approach however.
Standing owes his success at consistently having Bigfoot encounters to his returning to the same areas deep in the wilderness and habituating the resident Bigfoot to his presence. In Discovering Bigfoot he makes use of his skills, and this habituation to give Jeff Meldrum and John Bindernagel, their own encounters with Bigfoot and prove to them that Bigfoot really does exist.
Review Of Discovering Bigfoot
As Bigfoot documentaries go, Discovering Bigfoot is pretty decent. Some of his evidence is quite good. His use of IR lights and decent cameras goes a long ways to getting good evidence. The encounter with the apples getting taken is very compelling.
Jeff does a great job of being the skeptical believer. Standing is definitely a true believer, so some skeptical counterbalance is nice. Even Jeff though didn’t have answers for the evidence he saw and the encounters he had.
Some of the video evidence that Standing presents is very compelling, including shots of what are supposedly Bigfoot looking at him in addition to a good bit of physical evidence.
My Problems With Discovering Bigfoot
While there is some good footage in Discovering Bigfoot, there are some things that I find both problematic and a bit annoying. The first is some of the action scenes.
There are a couple scenes that are presented as if Standing is in the thick of the action, but since he is in the woods solo, who is on camera? We see him running and moving, but the camera is ahead of him. Now if it is a recreation of the event, I get it. While you are hunting Bigfoot, I can’t imagine that you would have time to run up, set up a camera and then go back and run up again to get the shot of you.
The whole effect just sits wrong with me. Maybe he had the cameras set up already to catch him filming, but it adds a bit of fakeness that flavors the whole thing for me.
My other problem is with the Bigfoot he catches on film. To me, the first couple do not look quite right to me, just not organic for lack of a better term. Now I could 100% be wrong, but they just don’t sit right.
The last video is something to see though, for it is absolutely a living entity. You can see it clearly blink, and the skin moves like it would on a living creature. The problem is that is suffers from the same problem as really good UFO video, the initial reaction is to call it a fake for being too good.
Summary Of My Review Of Discovering Bigfoot
As documentaries go, it is well worth watching. It does have its problems, but some of what they go over and his encounters in the night are well worth checking out.
If you have seen Discovering Bigfoot, drop a comment below with what you think of the movie. Did it convince you or leave you with more questions than answers. Post away!
