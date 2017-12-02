by

What Would You Do If A Black Alien Walked Up To Your Door?

There are few things that I can think of that would be more terrifying than to watch an alien walk out of the dark of the night. That is exactly what happened to Reddit user Dashboardforfire. In a thread on creepy and paranormal things that people had seen in the woods.

What follows is his account of having a tall black alien walk up to his sliding glass door.

I’ve posted this story before, but here it goes again. I wasn’t in the woods but what I saw came out of the woods behind my house. I saw an alien. No joke. To this day I still wonder if I was somehow tripping on something I ate on accident or something. I was about 10 years old and was playing in my room by myself. It was about 11pm. I had a sliding glass door in my room and the blinds were pulled back. Out of nowhere the automatic spotlight behind my house turned on. I looked to the sliding glass door and a figure started approaching the door. At first I thought it was my neighbor, who was older than me and about the same height, but as it got closer I realized it was something else.



I remember it approaching the door slowly. It stopped at the sliding glass door for a few seconds and just started staring at me. It felt like an eternity passed by. Like, I remember specifically how long it felt when in reality it was probably only a few seconds. I remember it was dark black. It had a rounded head just like you see in the movies and was about 6 feet tall. Two arms two legs. Really skinny. The thing about it is that it was so close to me right on the other side of the glass that there is no way I could have mistaken it for a human. I know what I saw. After a few seconds of staring at me it just turned to the side and walked away. Long strides. It went out of my view and I immediately ran out of my room and screamed for my mom. She didn’t believe me. I had to sleep in my room that night knowing I had seen a legit alien a few feet away from me earlier. I’m 23 now and to this day I still get chills when I think about it. My eyes always start watering when I think about it. I know it wasn’t a dream. I know what I saw. No one believes me. The thing that creeps me out the most was it’s demeanor. I remember it coming slowly up to me and walking slowly away. Thats what scares me the most. Like there was no rush to it. It was just watching me. I believe in aliens but I don’t really believe in aliens visiting earth so it’s been hard to cope with. I think what I saw (if it really was and alien) is what some people call a “grey”. Fuck. I’m not sleeping tonight.

Tall Grey Aliens At Your Door?

At over 6′ tall this is not your average grey alien. Typically the Tall Grays are considered to be diplomats and higher ranking the more drone like Short Grey aliens. As to what it signifies that this was a tall black alien, I can’t say.

Reports of tall black aliens are scattered and no definitive information. What a tall black alien was doing wandering around in the dark, peering in windows, is anyone’s guess.

We are aware of camp counselor who had an encounter in the night with a short black humanoid that could have been and alien. But other reports are rare.

If you have had an encounter with a tall black alien, please let us know.

