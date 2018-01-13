by

What Are the 4 Ghost Hunting Tools You Must Have

In all things, success is often achieved by having the right tools. This holds as true for ghost hunting tools as anything else.

You want to go out and do some ghost hunting, but what to take with you? There are lots of very cool, and often expensive tools/toys out there chasing spirits, but what are the essential ghost hunting tools that you need? In this post we will be covering the 4 essential ghost hunting tools you will likely need to buy, as well as some you probably already have.

Flashlights

I consider flashlights an absolute requirement in your ghost hunting kit. My suggestion is to get at least two of as high of quality as you can afford. Reason being is that is your one for finding your way out of basements, abandoned buildings and the like. Personally I am a fan of LED models as they run far longer on batteries than older models. As for using them for the Flashlight Experiment for communicating with spirits, there is a lot of debate over the accuracy of that but it may be something you want to read up on.

I’m a fan of overkill so I would always want at least one flashlight that has an output over 100 lumens (and preferably more) for in case you need to light everything up and bug out. Nothing is worse than trying to navigate with a light that is too small. I’d consider the Maglight XL200 to fit into this class. It isn’t so big as to be cumbersome, but will kick out enough light that you can navigate.

One other tool you may want to consider is an inexpensive red light flashlight. Turning on a white light flashlight will blow out your night vision for a while, but using a red light to navigate more familiar surroundings will keep your low light vision intact.



GHOST HUNTING TOOLS

Digital Recorder

EVPs are a staple of ghost hunting so having at least one digital recorder in your your bag of ghost hunting tools is a must for me. At last check, the Ghost Adventures crew is using the Olympus VN-3100PC. Not a cheap solution, but there are plenty other options. For me the essentials are that they have good recording capabilities and can download to your computer.

EMF Detector

EMF detectors are essential to ghost hunting. It seems that there is good evidence that those moving balls of energy are spirits of some sort, and the easiest way to detect them is an EMF detector. There is a wide variety of EMF detectors on the market from very simple ones with just a couple lights to ones with very accurate gauges. Which one you go with depends on your budget and how fancy you need to get. I’m a fan of the classic K2 EMF Meter. It isn’t horribly expensive, but not overly simple either.

One tip is to sweep your area before your ghost hunt, looking for electromagnetic sources. This isn’t a problem in abandoned buildings with no electricity, but in occupied buildings, there are many sources of electrical disturbances that you need to watch for. If you don’t you will likely get lots of false readings!

Spirit Box

The Spirit Box is the one dedicated ghost hunting tool on this list and I consider it along with the EMF detector to be must have’s. There is a small learning curve on using Spirit Boxes, but I think they are worth it. If you are in an area with an activity entity, it is your best bet for getting really good evidence. Here is a link on using a spirit box that has some great advice.

If you are just starting out, the SB7 Spirit Box is more than sufficient for your ghost hunts. If you have the money to burn and want to spend more time fidgeting with it, you may consider going for the SB11 however. Both though do the same thing, give spirits a conduit for getting messages through to you.

Other Ghost Hunting Tools

These four ghost hunting tools are of course the minimum you will want to have. There are a few other things that you probably consider having when you get started and of course leave out that common sense items required for any adventure outing. Some of these include a first aid kit, notepad, and clothing appropriate for overnighting in your location. Toilet paper, never forget toilet paper!

Why Didn’t You Include A Camera?

As ghost hunting tools go, cameras are a widely used tool. The problem is, starting out an assuming you don’t have a huge budget to blow, cameras for filming in the dark can get costly fast. Plus virtually everyone is running around with a smartphone with a camera on it already. While not an ideal camera for night shooting, smartphones are great for firing off loads of shots, looking to capture a shadow or other figure.

